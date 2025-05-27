Larne woman accused of assault and of attempting to cause criminal damage at Northern Ireland Hospice charity shop

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 27th May 2025, 10:29 BST

A Larne woman has been accused of assaulting a female and attempting to cause criminal damage to a glass cabinet at a Northern Ireland Hospice charity shop at the town's Main Street.

Imelda Collins (61), of Greenway, is charged in relation to March 4 this year.

No further details were given to Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to May 29 to get the attitude of the defendant to the charges.

