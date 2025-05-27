A Larne woman has been accused of assaulting a female and attempting to cause criminal damage to a glass cabinet at a Northern Ireland Hospice charity shop at the town's Main Street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imelda Collins (61), of Greenway, is charged in relation to March 4 this year.

No further details were given to Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The case was adjourned to May 29 to get the attitude of the defendant to the charges.