A Larne woman was fined £200 after pleading guilty to contravening a Covid regulation on May 15, 2021.

Aimee Louise Wright (20), of Church Way, came to police attention after the Ambulance Service were called to a report a man (30) had "collapsed" at an address in Larne.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police arrived and saw a man "slumped" on a sofa who was intoxicated and had "fallen asleep".

Three other people were present in the property including Wright and the prosecutor said they "all acknowledged they were in breach of the current health regulations".