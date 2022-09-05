Larne woman admits failing to disclose information to NI Social Care Council

She admitted a charge that on January 16, 2020, ‘dishonestly and intending thereby to make a gain for yourself or another, failed to disclose to the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC) information which you were under a legal duty to disclose in making an application for a role as a Care Assistant, namely your true forename, your true surname, your true date of birth, your true national insurance number and whether or not you had any previous criminal convictions which may or may not have resulted in you being struck off by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC) on a previous occasion, in breach of section 3 of the Fraud Act 2006 contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006’.