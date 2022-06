Alana Campbell (38), of Fanad Drive, admitted a theft charge in relation to January 12 this year.

A defence solicitor said the defendant, a former care assistant, attends Community Addictions and has been “engaging well” with a Probation Order.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he recognised the defendant had “difficulties” but she could not continue to offend.