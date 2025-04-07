Larne woman convicted of benefit fraud

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Larne woman was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday (April 7) for claiming over £7,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Amanda Clements (45), of Moyle Parade, claimed Universal Credit totalling £7,398 whilst failing to declare her employment.

She was given 120 hours community service, to be completed within twelve months.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

The fraud was uncovered after an investigation by the Department for Communities (DfC).

Any outstanding money wrongfully obtained must be repaid to the DfC

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice