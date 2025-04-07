Larne woman convicted of benefit fraud
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Larne woman was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday (April 7) for claiming over £7,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.
Amanda Clements (45), of Moyle Parade, claimed Universal Credit totalling £7,398 whilst failing to declare her employment.
She was given 120 hours community service, to be completed within twelve months.
The fraud was uncovered after an investigation by the Department for Communities (DfC).
Any outstanding money wrongfully obtained must be repaid to the DfC