Leah Marie McDonnell, of Fairway, was charged in relation to June 30 last year.

The charge was that at the address at Fairway she ‘had in in your possession ammunition, namely two 12-bore shotgun cartridges, without holding a firearm certificate in force at the time’.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty but after a contest at Ballymena Magistrates Court she was found guilty and fined £300 and it was also ordered that the two shotgun cartridges be ‘forfeited and destroyed’.