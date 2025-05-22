Larne woman denies charge of stealing sex toys from Superdrug

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:42 BST

A woman denies stealing what Ballymena Magistrates Court was told are two 'Lovehoney Excite toys'.

The name of the sex toy items was mentioned when a court clerk read the charge to Laura Clark (31), of Hampton Crescent in Larne.

The accused is alleged to have stolen the items, said to be worth £21.98, from a 'Superdrug' shop in Larne, on December 7 last year.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

The accused attended Thursday's Court via video link from a rehab centre in Wales.

A defence barrister said one prosecution witness will be required for the contest.

No further details were given to the court.

The case was adjourned to June 5 to fix a date for the contest.

