Larne woman has ‘turned her life around’

Lawyer Kevin MacAllister was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court regarding Juliette Marshall who had driven without due care and attention at the town’s Wyncairn Road in the early hours of October 16 in 2020 where she had collided with a vehicle which was parked on a kerb.

The defendant was “hurt” in the incident.

Mr MacAllister said the defendant had previously been “battling some demons” but “in the past six months she really has turned her life around”.