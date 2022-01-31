Larne woman kicked policeman ‘between the legs’ and was disorderly at hospital

Adriann Laird (25), of Glenarm Road, admitted charges of assault on police and being disorderly at the hospital in November last year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police had attended an incident and Laird became “irate and confrontational” towards police.

She lunged towards an officer and was brought to the ground.

She was shouting and screaming and kicked the officer in the groin area while being restrained and limb restraints had to be applied.

The defendant also kicked out at a cell van.

She told police had “consumed around 20 Ecstasy tablets” and when brought to Antrim Area Hospital she was “swearing” in front of other patients and “became violent once again” when “offered a glass of water”.

Laird struck out at police and had to be “brought under control again”.

The court was told the defendant had a previously clear record.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said it was accepted Laird had been “causing distress” to other patients and she is “embarrassed and ashamed” and wished to apologise.