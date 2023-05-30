A Larne woman who had 15 cannabis plants growing in her home was using it for pain relief, a court heard.

Shelley McClintock (40), of Gardenmore Place, admitted a charge of cultivating cannabis on April 7 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police attended the defendant's home to serve a summons "and they noticed evidence of drugs through the window".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant arrived back at the address and "invited police in" and they discovered 15 cannabis plants in her bedroom and the attic.

Editorial image

A defence barrister said the defendant said she was "growing it because she is a heavy cannabis user" and uses it to "self-medicate significant pain that she suffered as a result of a road traffic collision".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "If you do have a problem with pain relief, taking cannabis is not the answer because cannabis is an illegal drug. You have to go to your GP and get medication."