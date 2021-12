Man arrested as drugs worth £1.25m seized in Larne

104mph Greenisland driver ‘wasn’t paying attention’ on way to Donegal

At Ballymena Magistrates Court it was adjourned to January 27 for a pre-sentence report.

Adriann Laird (25), with an address listed as Glenarm Road in Larne, was charged in relation to November 5 this year.