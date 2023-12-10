A Larne woman who was slumped over the wheel of a vehicle parked at a supermarket car park in Kells said she had gone to the car after feeling the need to leave a house party.

Bethany Wroot (24), a chef, of Regents Park, said she had used her car as a place to sleep and had no intention to drive. She pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit on Easter Tuesday, April 11 this year.

A blood sample showed drugs in her system. A charge of possessing Pregabalin was withdrawn for a caution.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police were called and it took officers several minutes to waken her at 9am. She was given ten penalty points and fined £250.