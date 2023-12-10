Larne woman was slumped over steering wheel after 'leaving house party'
Bethany Wroot (24), a chef, of Regents Park, said she had used her car as a place to sleep and had no intention to drive. She pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit on Easter Tuesday, April 11 this year.
A blood sample showed drugs in her system. A charge of possessing Pregabalin was withdrawn for a caution.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police were called and it took officers several minutes to waken her at 9am. She was given ten penalty points and fined £250.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "If you are looking for a place of safety and you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs a car is not the best place. Even walk to a police station if you are concerned about your safety or go to a phone box and ring 999 and police will come to your assistance."