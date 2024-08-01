Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Larne woman who made "despicable" comments on Facebook about her brother has received a four months prison term, suspended for two years.

Alana Campbell (41), with an address listed as Fanad Drive, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court for sentencing on charges of harassment, improper use of public electronic communications and making a threat to damage property on August 1, 2022.

A prosecutor said a man said he had been "harassed and and threatened" by his sister and showed police messages and Facebook posts.

The court heard "in the Facebook messages" Campbell used phrases including "homophobic names". The prosecutor said the complainant perceived the comments "to be a hate crime due to his sexuality".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant also made a threat stating "I'll burn you out" to the injured party "and also made Facebook posts publicly naming" her brother.

The prosecutor said the man was fearful for his safety and he believed she could be capable of carrying out the threat.

Campbell admitted to police to sending all the messages "and to posting publicly on Facebook about the injured party" saying she "did it in a temper" as she wanted to "scare" him.

Campbell told police she would not have carried out the threat to damage property and she had just wanted to "scare" him. "She was upset and crying throughout the interview," the prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, the defendant was in possession of amphetamine, Pregabalin and cannabis on January 12, 2022. One-hundred-and-seventy-six blue pills were found in a plastic bag in her handbag. Cannabis was found in her home.

Regarding February 22 last year the defendant admitted theft of a bank card and using it to buy items including drink and cigarettes.

A customer had mistakenly left the card in a machine at Santander in Larne. The defendant was the next customer and took the card and used it to buy £99 worth of groceries from Poundland and cigarettes and vodka totalling £85 were bought at Winemark in the town.

By this stage the card owner realised her card was being used and cancelled it.

When interviewed, the defendant told police "she doesn't know what she is doing most of the time because of the medication she takes". She had reimbursed the card owner with £184.

On December 17 last year the defendant stole items worth £6 including a "box of Celebrations" from a shop in Larne.

Sentencing on all the matters had been deferred to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble. A defence lawyer said there had been no further offending.

He said "drugs have played a massive role" in the defendant's life and she has been referred to the Community Addiction Service.

At an earlier court a defence lawyer said the defendant fully accepted that the comments made about her brother were "totally unacceptable" but on the night she had been "very emotional".

Also at the earlier court, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the comments were "quite despicable".

At court this week he handed down a suspended prison term and told the defendant: "This is your last chance".