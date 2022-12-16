A woman who had been 'struck off' the Northern Ireland Social Care Council register in 2016 due to a 'fraud' conviction, used false details to get a job with a care provider, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Rhonda Wylie (56), now described as 'unemployed,' who is from Walnut Avenue, Larne, pleaded guilty to fraud by failing to disclose information to the Northern Ireland Social Care Council.

She admitted a charge that on January 16, 2020, 'dishonestly and intending thereby to make a gain for yourself or another, failed to disclose to the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC) information which you were under a legal duty to disclose in making an application for a role as a care assistant, namely your true forename, your true surname, your true date of birth, your true national insurance number and whether or not you had any previous criminal convictions which may or may not have resulted in you being struck off by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council (NISCC) on a previous occasion, in breach of section 3 of the Fraud Act 2006 contrary to Section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006'.

A prosecutor said in July 2020 a worker with the NISCC - which she described as "the regulatory body for social workers and care assistants" - became aware of a "fraudulent job application" by Wylie regarding a care assistant role.

Ballymena courthouse.

It was established Wylie had previously been "struck off" the NISCC Register in 2016 "due to a criminal conviction".

The court heard she was dealt with at court in 2015 for "fraud".

In relation to the charge currently before the court, the prosecutor said in an application form, Wylie had "misrepresented her personal details such as the correct spelling of her name; her date of birth and her National Insurance number - there were slight tweaks". She had also failed to disclose her previous criminal conviction.

The prosecutor added Wylie had "continued to work as a care assistant" with "Admiral Care, based in Carrickfergus, for approximately three to four months until that fraudulent application was flagged by the team".

When interviewed about the matter, the defendant said she "wasn't good at filling in forms".

A defence barrister said before being 'struck off,' six years ago, Wylie "really enjoyed and loved her job" and she had gone the wrong way about getting back into "gainful employment".

He said it was accepted it was a "serious matter" but she was "vulnerable enough" and "she didn't, I think, at that point, see it as practising a major fraud on anyone, she just wanted to get back into work".

District Judge Nigel Broderick put the defendant on Probation for a year.

He told her: "This is a serious offence that would normally attract an immediate custodial sentence. Partially the only reason I am not sending you to prison is the fact that it has taken the prosecution two and a half years to get this to court.