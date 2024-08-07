Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Larne are appealing for information after a male had his hands put in restraints by a gang of young people who then fled.

In a statement, PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area of The Q Club, Narrow Gauge Road, Larne, at approximately 5pm on Tuesday 6th August 2024.

"This relates to a male having his hands placed around his back by a group of youths who ran off and left him restrained.

"If you have any information regarding this please contact 101 and quote reference number 1235 of 06/08/24.”