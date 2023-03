A Magherafelt motorist was detected doing 107mph.

James McCloy (21), of Spires Manor, came to police attention in a 70mph zone near Antrim town on November 25 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant had been "late for an appointment" and said he was "truly sorry".

Deputy District Judge Alan White said the speed had been "just ridiculous" but said he was not banning the defendant from driving as he had no record.

