'Late payment' results in plumber being fined £200 for no insurance, court told
A plumber has been fined fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court for having no insurance.
Brian McGirr (43). from Church Heights, Cookstown, was also handed six penalty points.
The court was told the offence was detected at Church Street, Cookstown, on October 16 last.
A defence lawyer explained that McGirr was unaware he was uninsured at the time which had been caused by a late payment.
He said the defendant worked as a plumber and his licence is essential to his employment.