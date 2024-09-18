Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A security alert in east Belfast has ended after a suspicious-looking object was examined and declared a hoax.

The alert in the Church Road area began after a report was made to police shortly after 1.15pm on Wednesday (September 19). A public safety operation was implemented, which involved closing Church Road between Manse Road and the Ballygowan Road.

Ammunition technical officers attended and examinations were carried out on the object, which, police say, has now been declared a hoax and taken away for further forensic examination. Church Road has fully re-opened.

Inspector David McKinley said: "We understand the disruption this incident caused and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation while the scene was made safe.

Playing fields at Church Road. Photo: Google

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 764 18/09/24."

The alert – the latest in a series - came just hours after police said nothing untoward had been found following a report of a suspicious-looking object, which had also led to the closure of roads in the area overnight on Tuesday.