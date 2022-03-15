Laura was 31-years-old when she was brutally killed at her flat in Victoria Street almost six years ago.

Police said she suffered an ‘unimaginable death’ as a £20,000 reward has been offered in return for information about her murder.

In a public appeal to be made tonight on Crime NI, the family of the young dental nurse will also make an fresh appeal for information.

Laura is believed to have been murdered sometime between 31 March and 3 April 2016.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan, who appears on tonight’s show on BBC1, said: “It is coming up to the anniversary of Laura’s murder, a 31 year old woman with her whole life ahead of her. She suffered an unimaginable death and my team are determined to bring her killer to justice.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have saw or heard any activity at Laura’s home in The Johnston Allen Building, 122 Victoria Street, Lurgan over 31 March-3 April 2016 to come forward to police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“Somebody out there has the missing piece to the puzzle that we need. If you watch the programme you will understand the devastation of the family and what Laura had to go through in her final hours.

“If you come forward, you will be doing so anonymously via Crimestoppers and there is a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a successful conviction.”

Laura Marshall’s family have released a joint statement, saying: “Laura was a bubbly girl with a great sense of humour and a heart of gold, she had her whole life ahead of her. It is now approaching the 6th anniversary of her death. We as a family are appealing to the public, that if anyone knows anything surrounding the circumstances of Laura’s death, no matter how insignificant they may think the information is, to contact Crimestoppers. Laura deserves justice.”

Lurgan woman Laura Marshall was murdered at her home in Victoria Street almost six years ago.