A judge said there could have been a serious accident after a supervising driver and a learner driver were both over the drink limit.

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court to the supervising driver, Vin Louie Umandal Agustin (27), of Royal Court in Gracehill.

The defendant admitted charges of being 'in charge of' a vehicle whilst having excess alcohol in breath; using a vehicle without insurance and permitting no insurance.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court around 2.45am on January 13 this year police were on patrol in the Ballymena area and saw a car driving very slowly.

The vehicle was swerving and police activated blue lights. The vehicle continued to Gracehill.

When police arrived the defendant, the owner of the vehicle, was in the passenger seat. The L driver, who was over the limit, was previously dealt with, the prosecutor said.

The defendant was supervising the driver. The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 57 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is originally from the Philippines. The solicitor said: "The lady was learning to drive. He accepts he let her drive the vehicle."

Judge Broderick said it had been a "recipe for disaster".

He told the defendant: "What you did was a very dangerous and foolish thing. To be drunk yourself and then to allow a learner driver into the driver seat who was also drunk this could have resulted in an accident which could have caused serious if not fatal injury."

The defendant was banned from driving for six months and was fined £450.