Learner motorcyclist fined for carrying teenage passenger on his bike

A learner motorcyclist from Lisburn has been fined after failing to display L plates and carrying a 16-year-old passenger on his bike.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:20 GMT
Tom Ritelis, 19, whose address was given as Rushmore Park in Lisburn, appeared unrepresented by a solictor before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 21 to face the motoring charges.

The court heard that on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1.30pm, police on patrol on the Prince William Road in Lisburn stopped a motorcycle being driven by the defendant with another male on the back, who was said to have been 16 years old.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google
Checks showed trhat the defendant was a learner driver but did not have L plates displayed on the vehicle.

Due to being a learner, the court was also told that the defendant should not have been carrying a passenger.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £75 on each of the charges, an offender’s levy of £15, and three penalty points.