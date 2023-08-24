A murder accused seeking to move to an address in Ballyclare as part of bail, has had the application rejected at court.

Liam Christie. Picture: released by PSNI

Jonathan David Patterson (44), of Moylinney Park in Antrim town, is accused of murdering Liam Christie in October last year.

There is a co-accused - Paul Armstrong, (44) of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim. Both men are also charged with possessing 9mm handguns with intent to endanger life.

Liam Christie (44), was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim on Thursday October 20 last year. A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".

Patterson appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (August 23) via video link from custody where he has been on remand.

Refusing to grant bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was not satisfied the proposed address was appropriate.