Lifeboat crew member avoids lengthy driving ban so he can provide 'essential service'

A lifeboat crew member, who faced potentially being put off the road for up to six months, has had a driving ban limited to two weeks so he can respond to emergencies.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th May 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:12 BST

Christopher Graham Lynn (32), of Coast Road, Ballygally, was detected driving at 57mph in a 40mph zone in Larne on October 18 last year. He admitted a charge of excess speed.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant already had nine penalty points on his licence.

In relation to hitting twelve points, the lawyer said a lengthy ban would lead to "exceptional hardship" for the defendant. References were handed in to court.

The barrister said the defendant is a lifeboat crew member in Larne - an "essential service to the community".

The lawyer said crew members have alarms and the first people down to the boat are tasked to call outs.

The barrister said having a driving licence "is essential for his role within the community to be able to make his way to the call out that comes to the various volunteers. So that, I say, is exceptional hardship," said the barrister.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly said given the "service he provides to the community" he was persuaded to give a shorter ban to the defendant as the first penalty points from 2020 were due to expire within a few months.

The judge said given the "extraordinary circumstances" of the case and the references he would restrict the defendant's ban to two weeks but there would be a "higher than usual fine" - £300.

He added: "Had it not been for those references, I wouldn't have been as discretionary."