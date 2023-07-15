Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal

Limavady arson: two arrested after property is set alight and homes evacuated

A number of homes had to be evacuated after an arson attack on a property in Limavady.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:34 BST

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Friday afternoon (July 14).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “At approximately 1.40pm we received a report that a house in the Drumachose Park area had been set alight and significant damage had been caused.

"A number of houses had to be evacuated in the area while colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

Most Popular
The scene of an arson attack in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press EyeThe scene of an arson attack in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
The scene of an arson attack in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

"Two people, a man aged 24 and a woman aged 20 were arrested a short time later and remain in police custody at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV, dashccam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 930 of 14/07/23.”

Read More
7 vibrant weekend markets worth taking time to visit across Northern Ireland

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/