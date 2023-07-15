A number of homes had to be evacuated after an arson attack on a property in Limavady.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Friday afternoon (July 14).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Detective Inspector Lavery said: “At approximately 1.40pm we received a report that a house in the Drumachose Park area had been set alight and significant damage had been caused.

"A number of houses had to be evacuated in the area while colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

The scene of an arson attack in the Drumachose Park area of Limavady. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

"Two people, a man aged 24 and a woman aged 20 were arrested a short time later and remain in police custody at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV, dashccam or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 930 of 14/07/23.”