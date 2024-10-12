Limavady: Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI investigate report of property being damaged by youths using fireworks

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2024, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are investigating a report of a Limavady property being damaged on Friday night as a result of the misuse of fireworks.

Causeway Coast and Glens officers received a report at around 9.15pm on Friday night that youths were using fireworks in the area of Benevenagh Drive, Limavady resulting in damage to property.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1744 of October 11.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice