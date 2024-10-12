Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating a report of a Limavady property being damaged on Friday night as a result of the misuse of fireworks.

Causeway Coast and Glens officers received a report at around 9.15pm on Friday night that youths were using fireworks in the area of Benevenagh Drive, Limavady resulting in damage to property.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1744 of October 11.