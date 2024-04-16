Limavady drugs seizure: two people arrested in connection with investigation have been released

Two people arrested following the seizure of a quantity of Class C controlled drugs in Limavady earlier today (Tuesday, April 16) have been released.
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 19:15 BST
A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempting to possess a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply. He has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman also arrested at the scene has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Officers carried out a search of a house in the town earlier today, Tuesday 16th April. A number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class C controlled drugs and electronic devices. They have since been removed for further forensic examination as the investigation continues.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch seized a quantity of Class C controlled drugs in Limavady. CREDIT NI WORLDDetectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch seized a quantity of Class C controlled drugs in Limavady. CREDIT NI WORLD
“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“It’s crucial that any suspected illicit activity is flagged so that action can be taken, and I’m appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.