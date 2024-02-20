Limavady fencer apologises to court for speeding offence on A6 Glenshane Road
A Co Derry fencer detected travelling at 77.7 mph on the A6 Glenshane Road, has been fined £65 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
David Alex Milliken (51), from Coolessan Walk, Limavady, was also handed three penalty points arising out of the detection on July 14 last.
Defence solicitor Peter Jack said the defendant worked all over the Province and apologised for his speed.
Mr Jack added that the defendent had changed his vehicle since the incident to reduce excess speed.