Limavady: man (32) due in Coleraine court following serious assault
A man is due in court today (Monday, February 10) to face charges in connection with a serious assault in Limavady earlier this month.
The 34-year-old man is accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, theft and driving-related offences, including driving whilst disqualified.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court.
The man was arrested on Saturday, February 8 by police investigating a report of a serious assault of a young man in the Irish Green Street area of the town on Saturday, February 1.
The victim has been described by police as being in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Police said the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is normal procedure.