A man is due in court today (Monday, February 10) to face charges in connection with a serious assault in Limavady earlier this month.

The 34-year-old man is accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, theft and driving-related offences, including driving whilst disqualified.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court.

The man was arrested on Saturday, February 8 by police investigating a report of a serious assault of a young man in the Irish Green Street area of the town on Saturday, February 1.

The victim has been described by police as being in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police said the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is normal procedure.