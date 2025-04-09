Limavady man (60) convicted of wrongfully claiming over £16,000 in benefits

Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:23 BST
A man was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 9) for claiming over £16,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Walter Brolly (60) of Roeville Terrace, Limavady, claimed Housing Benefit totalling £16,313 while failing to declare capital.

He was given four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

All money wrongfully obtained has already been repaid to the Department.

