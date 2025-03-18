Limavady: man due in court following seizure of suspected class A drugs

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Mar 2025, 07:41 BST

A man has been charged following the seizure of suspected class A drugs in Limavady.

The 40-year-old is accused of possession of a class A controlled drug along with a number of driving offences.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, March 18).

The arrest and subsequent charges follow a search of a vehicle in Limavady and seizure of suspected class A drugs, with an estimated street value of £300, on Sunday, March 16.

