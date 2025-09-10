A man was convicted at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday (September 10) for claiming over £10,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Tom O’Hara (23), of Glenburn Way, Limavady, claimed Carers Allowance totalling £10,049 whilst failing to declare an income.

He was given 50 hours community service and 12 months probation.

Limavady Magistrates Court is held in Coleraine. Image: Google

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities (DfC).

O’Hara is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongly obtained to the DfC.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported anonymously.