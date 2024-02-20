Limavady man sentenced to four years for domestic abuse offences
Eamon Begley, Kings Lane, Ballykelly, Mulkeeragh, was sentenced to four years. He will serve two years in prison and two years on licence. He will also be subjected to a restraining order for five years with regards to the victim.
Detective Superintendent Jordan Piper said: “Eamon Begley subjected the victim in this case to a campaign of physical and emotional abuse in her own home, a place where everyone should feel safe. She was left with multiple injuries and is undoubtedly left with long lasting trauma.
“Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling it remains one of the PSNI’s top priorities.
"It takes an immense amount of courage to report incidents of abuse. If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or concerned about someone who is, please know that we can support you. Report to Police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999. If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police. Do not suffer in silence, you are not alone.”
The Domestic Violence and Abuse Disclosure (DVAD) Scheme also provides a right to ask about someone’s history of abuse. A confidential application can be made at your local station, via telephone or online. For further information on the DVAD scheme and how to apply go to: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/protecting-yourself/domestic-abuse/domestic-violence-and-abuse