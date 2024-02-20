Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eamon Begley, Kings Lane, Ballykelly, Mulkeeragh, was sentenced to four years. He will serve two years in prison and two years on licence. He will also be subjected to a restraining order for five years with regards to the victim.

Detective Superintendent Jordan Piper said: “Eamon Begley subjected the victim in this case to a campaign of physical and emotional abuse in her own home, a place where everyone should feel safe. She was left with multiple injuries and is undoubtedly left with long lasting trauma.

Detective Superintendent Jordan Piper said: “Domestic abuse, in all its forms, has no place in our society and tackling it remains one of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s top priorities."

"It takes an immense amount of courage to report incidents of abuse. If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or concerned about someone who is, please know that we can support you. Report to Police by calling 101, or in an emergency call 999. If you're calling 999 for help, but too afraid to speak, dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police. Do not suffer in silence, you are not alone.”