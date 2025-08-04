Firefighters tackled the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

Police are investigating an arson attack at residential premises in the Donald’s Way area of Limavady on Sunday (August 3).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appealing for information following the incident, Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “At around 2:05pm, it was reported to police that a property in the area was on fire.

"No one was believed to have been inside, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives at 101 quoting reference number 787 03/08/25. "

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.