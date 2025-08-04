Limavady: police appealing for information after arson attack at residential premises
Appealing for information following the incident, Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “At around 2:05pm, it was reported to police that a property in the area was on fire.
"No one was believed to have been inside, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.
“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives at 101 quoting reference number 787 03/08/25. "
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.