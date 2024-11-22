Limavady police charge man to court for breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order
Police in Limavady have charged a 33-year-old man to court for breach of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).
He was due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 22.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
This charge relates to reports of a suspicious man in the Limavady area on Monday, November 18.