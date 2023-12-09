Register
Limavady shoplifter 'clawed' security guard at Tesco in Ballymena

A woman "clawed" a security guard during a shoplifting incident at Tesco in Ballymena, the town's Magistrates Court heard.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2023, 14:18 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Noeleen Stott (36), with an address listed as Anderson Park in Limavady, committed offences on June 23 this year. She admitted assault and theft. Goods worth £25 were stolen.

The court heard she was a sentenced prisoner for other matters. She appeared at court via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said Stott began "clawing" at the security guard after being approached. No injuries were sustained by the guard, a prosecutor said.

Handing down a six months jail term, suspended for three years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 17 previous convictions.