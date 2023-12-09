Limavady shoplifter 'clawed' security guard at Tesco in Ballymena
Noeleen Stott (36), with an address listed as Anderson Park in Limavady, committed offences on June 23 this year. She admitted assault and theft. Goods worth £25 were stolen.
The court heard she was a sentenced prisoner for other matters. She appeared at court via video link from prison.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor said Stott began "clawing" at the security guard after being approached. No injuries were sustained by the guard, a prosecutor said.
Handing down a six months jail term, suspended for three years, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 17 previous convictions.