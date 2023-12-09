A woman "clawed" a security guard during a shoplifting incident at Tesco in Ballymena, the town's Magistrates Court heard.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Noeleen Stott (36), with an address listed as Anderson Park in Limavady, committed offences on June 23 this year. She admitted assault and theft. Goods worth £25 were stolen.

The court heard she was a sentenced prisoner for other matters. She appeared at court via video link from prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prosecutor said Stott began "clawing" at the security guard after being approached. No injuries were sustained by the guard, a prosecutor said.