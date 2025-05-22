Substantial damage has been caused to play park equipment in Limavady.

In an appeal for information issued on Thursday (May 22), police said the incident occurred in the Roe Mill Road area on Friday, May 9.

The PSNI added: “It is reported that around 7:00pm, youths have entered a recreational area and caused substantial damage to a piece of play-park equipment.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing for information and would ask anyone who might be able to assist, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 483 12/05/25.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.