Line of vehicles had built up behind slow-moving car and then drink driving offence came to light
Police noticed a line of vehicles had built up behind a slow-moving car in Randalstown and when officers spoke to the driver he had an alcohol in breath reading of 65 - the legal limit is 35.
Darius Venckus (50), of Beechmount Park in Randalstown, committed the offence at 5.50pm on August 3 this year.
He had the assistance of an interpreter at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (August 27).
He was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.