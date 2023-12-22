Charges accusing a Linfield fan of breaching a Football Banning Order by attending three of the club's matches, have been withdrawn by prosecutors following legal submissions by a defence lawyer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details of the submissions were not outlined during a brief mention of the case at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Jay David Thompson (21), of Braeside Grove, Belfast, had been charged with the breaches on August 12, August 15 and August 18. Linfield played away to Dungannon, home to Glenavon and away to Ballymena on those respective dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thompson had received the three year Football Banning Order at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in July this year. He was then accused of breaching it but his defence team then said they wished to make enquiries to see if the breach charges should stand as the alleged breaches occurred when the Order had been under appeal.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

In the summer, Thompson had appealed the Football Banning Order and on August 29 a judge dismissed the appeal and affirmed the Order. At a subsequent court it was heard the defendant accepted being at the three matches in August but that they were between the Banning Order being handed down and the appeal.

A defence lawyer had told that court he wished to establish if the Banning Order had merit between being handed down in July and appealed at the end of August. The lawyer had asked for the case to be adjourned to allow the defence to make enquiries.