Linfield fan who had been accused of breaching a Football Banning Order has charges withdrawn
Details of the submissions were not outlined during a brief mention of the case at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Jay David Thompson (21), of Braeside Grove, Belfast, had been charged with the breaches on August 12, August 15 and August 18. Linfield played away to Dungannon, home to Glenavon and away to Ballymena on those respective dates.
Thompson had received the three year Football Banning Order at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in July this year. He was then accused of breaching it but his defence team then said they wished to make enquiries to see if the breach charges should stand as the alleged breaches occurred when the Order had been under appeal.
In the summer, Thompson had appealed the Football Banning Order and on August 29 a judge dismissed the appeal and affirmed the Order. At a subsequent court it was heard the defendant accepted being at the three matches in August but that they were between the Banning Order being handed down and the appeal.
A defence lawyer had told that court he wished to establish if the Banning Order had merit between being handed down in July and appealed at the end of August. The lawyer had asked for the case to be adjourned to allow the defence to make enquiries.
The defence then provided their representations to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS). A PPS lawyer then forwarded the representations "to police for comment" and now the PPS have withdrawn the charges.