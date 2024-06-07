Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been remanded in custody following an aggravated burglary in the Beechland Drive area of Lisburn.

Michael Anthony Fullerton, 41, of no fixed address; Liam Brownlee, 43, whose address was given as Young Street in Lisburn, and James Hardy, 39, whose address was given as Woodside in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 6.

Fullerton, Brownlee, and Hardy were charged with aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Brownlee was further charged with possession of a Class B Drug and a Class C Drug.

Hardy was further charged with possession of a Class A drug.