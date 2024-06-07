Lisburn aggravated burglary: three men remanded in custody following Beechland Drive incident
Michael Anthony Fullerton, 41, of no fixed address; Liam Brownlee, 43, whose address was given as Young Street in Lisburn, and James Hardy, 39, whose address was given as Woodside in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 6.
Fullerton, Brownlee, and Hardy were charged with aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.
Brownlee was further charged with possession of a Class B Drug and a Class C Drug.
Hardy was further charged with possession of a Class A drug.
The case was adjourned until June 24 and the three men were remanded in custody to Maghaberry Prison and will appear before the court via videolink on June 24.