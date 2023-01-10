Detectives are appealing for witnesses to an assault in the Tonagh Drive area of Lisburn on Friday, January 6.

They are particularly keen to speak to a man who reportedly intervened to try and stop an attack on a 19-year-old woman.

Detective Sergeant Nichols said: “Just before 9.30pm, we received a call from a distressed woman who reported that she had been attacked by a man in a residential property.

"The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries. A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Tonagh Drive, Lisburn. Picture: Google

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the Tonagh Drive area at the time who may have seen or heard the assault to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to another man who was reported to have intervened. His actions may have prevented this young woman from coming to serious harm.”