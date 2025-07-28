Lisburn assault: police would like to speak to driver who assisted female victim
The incident occurred in the Ashgrove Park area on Monday, July 14.
In a statement issued today (July 28), the PSNI said: “It is understood a woman was assaulted at the above location by a man in the early hours at approximately 1.30am.
"At this time, our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to speak to the driver of a vehicle who stopped to assist the victim.
"To those who also happened to be in the Ashgrove Park area on this date and noticed or heard anything, or perhaps you have dashcam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 847 15/07/25.”