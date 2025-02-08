Two young men are due in court accused of attempted murder following a serious assault in Lisburn on Friday morning.

Detectives investigating the incident in Mountview Drive in the early hours of Friday, have charged two 19-year-old men to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court today (Saturday).

They have been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence and being concerned in the supply of class B controlled drug.

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody.

On Friday, police said they received a report at around 1.40am that three men had been assaulted by a number of men armed with what is believed to have been metal bars, hammers and knives.

Police attended along with other emergency services and two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.