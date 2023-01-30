Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Shore Road area of Lisburn.

It is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 27. An item was taken during the break-in.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Our investigation into this burglary is underway and we would appreciate the assistance of the public in our enquiries.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Friday afternoon.

