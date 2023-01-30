It is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 27. An item was taken during the break-in.
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Our investigation into this burglary is underway and we would appreciate the assistance of the public in our enquiries.
“We’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Friday afternoon.
“If you have any dash-cam or CCTV footage, we’d ask that this is reviewed and if there is anything captured that could be of assistance to our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 1552 27/1/23.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org