Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Lisburn break-in: police appeal for information

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Shore Road area of Lisburn.

By The Newsroom
11 hours ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:13pm

It is believed that the burglary occurred sometime between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, January 27. An item was taken during the break-in.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Our investigation into this burglary is underway and we would appreciate the assistance of the public in our enquiries.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area on Friday afternoon.

Most Popular
Editorial image.

“If you have any dash-cam or CCTV footage, we’d ask that this is reviewed and if there is anything captured that could be of assistance to our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting reference number 1552 27/1/23.” A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Read More
Major anti-crime operation carried out in southern region by PSNI officers from ...