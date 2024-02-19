A PSNI spokesperson said: “It appears that someone has thrown something at the window, smashing it, at some time between 5.00pm on Saturday, 17th February, 2024 and about 8.00am on Monday, 18th February, 2024.

"It is hard to make sense of why someone would do this to a charity shop, so if anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, please get in contact with police via 101, quoting reference 293 of 19/02/2024.”