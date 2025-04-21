Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 61-year-old man has been handed an eight-month prison sentence, and has been banned from the roads for three years, after being caught on CCTV selling drugs from a car in the city centre.

David Marshall, 61, whose address was given as Railway Street in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday April 17, charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property, driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He also faced a second set of charges of driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance from another date.

The court heard that on September 24, 2024 at 7.30pm, police received a report from Citywatch, which operates city centre CCTV in Lisburn, regarding an ongoing drug deal in the area of Bridge Street.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was said to be driving a Honda Accord and beckoned to another male, who got into the passenger seat of the car.

It was reported that CCTV showed the defendant give the other male small bags of white powder in exchange for money.

Police attended the scene and located another bag containing a rock of white substance, as well as 18 deal bags containing traces of white powder.

The court was also told that the defendant had been driving a vehicle despite having been disqualified from driving just a few days before the incident.

The police also recovered £475 in cash and the defendant made no comment during interview.

In a separate incident on November 23, 2024, the defendant was stopped whilst driving on the Derriaghy Road in Lisburn and charged for a second time with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Defence told the court: “Drugs and alcohol have cost him quite a lot in his life. He is addicted to cocaine.

"He has struggled with physical and mental health issues.

"He is a recovering alcoholic which seems to have been replaced by the drugs situation. He is doing his best to get off cocaine.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I don’t think there is any alternative but to impose an immediate custodial sentence.”

On the charge of possession of drugs with intent to supply, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months, as well as an offender’s levy of £25. She also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.

On the charge of driving whilst disqualified, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months and disqualified the defendant from driving for two years.

On the charge of having no insurance, the district judge imposed a custodial sentence of five months and disqualified the defendant from driving for two years.

On the charge of possessing criminal property, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of five months.

On the second set of charges, dating to November 23, 2024, on the charge of driving whilst disqualified, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of three months, and disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.

On the charge of driving with no insurance, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of three months.

The sentences are to run consecutively, bringing the total prison sentence to eight months.