A Dunmurry man has sentenced to two years on Probation after police intercepted a package addressed to his house which containing drugs.

Stephen Purdy, 31, whose address was given as The Cutts in Dunmurry, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug namely cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on November 6, 2023 border forces intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the defendant’s home.

The package contained two large tins marked ‘Thai Tea’.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

A large quantity of herbal cannabis was contained within the package. It was said to contain 878g of cannabis.

The police attended the defendant’s address and spoke with him, noting a strong smell of cannabis from the property.

A search was carried out and it was reported that 220g of cannabis was found in the kitchen, as well as scales and £1000 in cash.

Defence said: “He has no previous convictions at all. This has been a wake up call.

"He lost his job due to his cannabis consumption.

"Since his detection he has enrolled in an addiction engagement programme.

"He is trying to put his house in order. Things are going in the right direction for him.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for two years.

During sentencing Ms Watters warned the defendant: “If you are back here in relation to this level of offending in the future there will be no alternative to a custodial sentence.”