A man from Downpatrick has been sentenced by a Lisburn Court to serve a two-year Probation Order following a domestic incident, referred to by the judge as “really shocking”.

Michael Casement, 32, whose address was given as Malone Drive in Downpatrick, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault, criminal damage, and assault on the police.

The court heard that on January 7, 2023, police attended a property in Hillsborough following a report of an alleged domestic incident.

The injured party told police her partner of six weeks was in her house “wrecking it”.

Downpatrick man sentenced by Lisburn Court after assaulting partner and police. Pic credit: Google

On attending the house, the defendant was said to have walked towards the police in an aggressive manner. Police tried to reason with him before trying to restrain him, however it the court was told he continued to struggle and refused to cooperate, digging his nails into the hand of one of the police officers.

The victim returned to her home and there was said to be considerable damage, with items damaged to the estimated value of £1,405.

A defence lawyer admitted the defendant’s behaviour was “unsavoury”.

He continued: “Alcohol had previously been an issue and is a factor in the commission of these offences.He has owned up to his offending and has taken steps to address his relationship with alcohol.”

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “This is really shocking behaviour.”