Lisburn detectives appeal for witnesses to incident

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Police received a report at approximately 11.35am that two men, one armed with a hammer, kicked the front door of the business and threatened staff into the rear office. The staff complied to do so.

“The suspects filled a tote style bag with jewellery.

“Both suspects are described as being in their 30s, both wearing dark coloured clothing with dark coloured face masks pulled up to their eyes. One of the men is described as being of a heavy set build and the other of a taller, slight build.

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

“Both of the suspects exited the business before leaving the scene in a dark coloured Audi. While the staff of this incident thankfully went unharmed, this was a particularly distressing ordeal for them and they have been left extremely shaken.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area when this incident occurred or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which can assist our investigation to call 101 quoting reference number 695 24/03/22.”