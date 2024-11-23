Lisburn district judge warns that 'cannabis is not a harmless drug'
Jason Jardine, 27, whose address was given as Tory Brae in Dromara, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 21, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
The court heard that on June 19, 2024, police were conducting a search of the defendant’s address when 15.49g of cannabis was found.
District Judge Rosie Watters, who said she would defer sentencing in the case for six months, warned the defendant to stay out of trouble.
"Cannabis creates terrible mental health problems,” said Ms Watters.
"It is foolish to think you can carry on spending your money on illegal drugs. You are giving it to thugs who cause chaos in society. Everyone who gives these people money are keeping these gangs alive.
"It is not a harmless drug and it’s not something that is good for you.
"I have a responsibility to try to keep everybody safe.”
Ms Watters told the defendant she would defer sentencing until May 22, 2025.
She warned the defendant: “I don’t want any more offences. You have been very lucky in terms of your record that you haven’t served an immediate period of custody.
"I want a good report in six months time that you are dealing with all of the issues in your life. I want no further offences.”
The defendant is due to reappear before the court for sentencing on May 22, 2025.