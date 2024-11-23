Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Dromara man has been warned by a Lisburn judge to stop taking drugs and to commit no more offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Jardine, 27, whose address was given as Tory Brae in Dromara, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 21, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on June 19, 2024, police were conducting a search of the defendant’s address when 15.49g of cannabis was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rosie Watters, who said she would defer sentencing in the case for six months, warned the defendant to stay out of trouble.

Lisburn judge defers sentence of Dromara man charged with possession of Class B drugs. Pic credit: Google

"Cannabis creates terrible mental health problems,” said Ms Watters.

"It is foolish to think you can carry on spending your money on illegal drugs. You are giving it to thugs who cause chaos in society. Everyone who gives these people money are keeping these gangs alive.

"It is not a harmless drug and it’s not something that is good for you.

"I have a responsibility to try to keep everybody safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Watters told the defendant she would defer sentencing until May 22, 2025.

She warned the defendant: “I don’t want any more offences. You have been very lucky in terms of your record that you haven’t served an immediate period of custody.

"I want a good report in six months time that you are dealing with all of the issues in your life. I want no further offences.”

The defendant is due to reappear before the court for sentencing on May 22, 2025.