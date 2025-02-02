Lisburn drink driver 'almost hit three parked vehicles', court hears
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Andrew Edward Cassidy, 39, whose address was given as Down View, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 30, charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6.40pm, the police attended Smithfield Square in Lisburn in relation to a report of a suspected drink driver.
It was reported that the male’s speech was slurred and that he was seen driving out of a car park and almost hitting three parked vehicles.
On arrival, police observed the defendant asleep in the driver’s seat. They noted a strong smell of liquor and that his speech was slurred.
A breath test gave a reading of 110 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant was then arrested and conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite.
It was reported that in the police vehicle, the defendant told officers “110 was child’s play in Russia”.
A second breath test was carried out in custody, which gave an evidential reading of 89 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Defence told the court the defendant had worked all his life and that he “struggled with alcoholism, especially in recent years when he was going through a divorce”.
He continued: “He is now going to AA on an almost daily basis.
"He had just received news that a good friend had died, he went to an off licence and got drunk. He was going to stay in a hotel but was asked to move his car and someone then contacted the police.”
District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified Cassidy from driving for three years and said that he must resit his driving test before he can apply for his licence. She also imposed a fine of £300 and an offender’s levy of £15.
The defendant was given 10 weeks to pay the fines.
During sentencing Ms Watters stated that the defendant “didn’t cover himself in glory”.